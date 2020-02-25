Puppy rescued from well in Montville

The dog fell about 15 feet down.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — A puppy was rescued by police Monday after falling down a well.

Two fishermen heard a cry for help and found the dog had fallen about 15 feet down. The police, animal control and the fire department were called to help get the dog out safely from the well.

First responders were able to get the dog out of the well and the puppy was returned to her owner.

Police said that they found a large rock and covered the well so that nothing else would fall down.