PURA accepts amended settlement to lower UI customers' summer rates

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority approved on Wednesday an amended settlement agreement with United Illuminating, which officials say will save customers millions of dollars.

According to a release, UI customers would see a 5.2 percent total bill decrease starting on July 1.

Attorney General William Tong said released a statement saying, the decision is a big win for Connecticut families.

"I commend PURA for approving this amended settlement and working with us to bring rate relief and stability to UI customers," Tong continued. "Energy costs far too much in our state and this agreement brings a much-needed break to families who need it."

This is a big win for Connecticut families. This amended settlement, with the planned start of lower summer standard service rates, will save UI customers 5.2 percent on their bills starting next week. https://t.co/phvxzGPAh8 — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) June 23, 2021

In March, the state reached an agreement with United Illuminating to provide rebates to the electric utility’s customers as part of the state’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

UI agreed to offer credits totaling $46.5 million to decrease and stabilize electric rates into 2023.

Tong's office said the agreement will save ratepayers a projected $20 million in addition to the $46.5 million relief from the accumulated tax savings and UI’s voluntary contribution.

