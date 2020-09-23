PURA extends COVID-19 payment program enrollment date

PURA encourages all customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bills to contact their utility company

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) today issued a ruling that will extend the enrollment period for the COVID-19 Payment Program for non-residential customers through November 1.

PURA is reminding residential customers that the “Shut-off Moratorium” currently in place for state-regulated electric, gas, and water utilities is scheduled to conclude on September 30, 2020. PURA encourages all customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bills to contact their utility company and to ask:

o First, whether the customer is eligible to be “coded hardship.” Special financial assistance programs are available to hardship customers. For more information, see this Operation Fuel website;

o Second, if ineligible for hardship status, to be placed on a COVID-19 Payment Plan.

Important Dates:

o The Shut-off Moratorium for non-hardship residential customers is scheduled to conclude on September 30, 2020.

o Enrollment for the COVID-19 Payment Program for non-residential and residential customers is open until November 1, 2020.

COVID-19 Payment Plans:

Are available to any customer requesting financial assistance, without demonstrating financial need;

Require no initial or down payment;

Can be up to twenty-four (24) months in length;

Waive any fees or interest in the calculation of the monthly payment amount;

Facilitate the repayment of the past due balances in addition to the customer’s current monthly bill.