PURA grants Attorney General Tong motion to hold 'trial-like' contested case and review against Eversource, United Illuminating

Eversource recently has faced steeped criticism over its handling of the power outages after Tropical Storm Isaias

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has granted Attorney General William Tong's motion to have a "trial-like" proceeding to hold companies United Illuminating and Eversource accountable for their response to the power outages after Tropical Storm Isaias.

The AG's office made the announcement Friday evening through a press release. Tong originally filed for this motion last week but was denied by PURA. He filed again asking for a reconsideration and was granted the result.

“This trial-like proceeding will allow us to make the strongest possible case on behalf of ratepayers and to seek maximum fines and penalties in the swiftest amount of time. I want to thank PURA for this favorable decision, and appreciate their diligence in reconsidering our motion. Consumers are relying on this proceeding for answers and accountability,” said Attorney General Tong.

Eversource and United Illuminating have received severe backlash over their handling of the massive power outages as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. Some customers were without power for nine days as the state experienced a heatwave. Multiple local politicians have expressed their disappointment and ire against the utility companies.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Lamont had asked an investigation be opened into Eversource.

Gov. Lamont had asked the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority PURA a list of requests:

Consider whether the utilities were adequately prepared and have the resources they need to handle large weather events

Evaluate their response and whether it met regulatory and statutory requirements

Determine whether their investments went towards their outage response system

Determine whether civil penalties should be applied

As of August 14, no date has been announced on the proceeding.