PURA to hold virtual public meeting regarding Eversource rate hike on August 24

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority suspended the rate hike after tremendous pressure from the public and state legislators.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) will hold a virtual public meeting regarding the Eversource rate hikes.

This meeting is not the hearing on the investigation into the electric companies and their storm response.

To submit testimony, compose and send an email, three days prior to the hearing, to pura.information@ct.gov.

The hearing will be conducted via Zoom on August 24th, and anyone wishing to follow or participate must first register online:

https://ctdeep.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqcO2urTosGtGf4iMYOF9fUA1xdzNgkD_6 .

Meeting ID# 927 7463 1605

After registering, a confirmation will be provided with a direct link to the online proceedings.

The hearing will also be available to watch on ct-n.com.

Eversource came under fire in late July, as customers began to notice significant increases on their energy bill for the month. Many criticized the company for increasing their bills during the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The energy company argued these hikes were agreed upon months ago.

On July 31, PURA announced they suspended the rate hike and demanded the rates return to the ones in June.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority also granted Attorney General William Tong's motion to have a "trial-like" proceeding to hold companies United Illuminating and Eversource accountable for their response to the power outages after Tropical Storm Isaias. Thousands of people were without power for days after the storm.