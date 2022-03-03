Sacklers, Purdue Pharma to pay $6 billion to settle opioid lawsuit

Purdue Pharma is facing thousands of lawsuits accusing the company of heavily contributing to the opioid crisis.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, will pay $6 billion to settle claims against it in the ongoing multi-state lawsuit, Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday.

Tong said the settlement is about 40% more than the previously vacated settlement appealed by Connecticut. He said the state will receive about $95 million from the settlement, which will be used to fund opioid treatment and prevention.

"The agreement authorizes Connecticut to use a portion of the settlement funds to establish an Opioid Survivors Trust to directly aid survivors and victims of the opioid epidemic," Tong's office said in a statement.

Tong will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

As part of the new agreement, the Sackler family's name will be removed from buildings and scholarships. The settlement keeps intact provisions of the Purdue bankruptcy plan forcing the company to be dissolved or sold by 2024 and banning the Sacklers from the opioid business in the United States and around the globe.

Purdue is facing thousands of lawsuits accusing the company of heavily contributing to the opioid crisis.

The settlement is in civil court and does not protect the Sackler family from future criminal charges.

One of the provisions of the settlement will be to require the Sackler family to participate in a public hearing where victims and survivors would be able to tell their stories to the family.

The settlement, in a mediator's report filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, still must be approved by a judge.

“The Sackler families are pleased to have reached a settlement with additional states that will allow very substantial additional resources to reach people and communities in need," the apology reads. "The families have consistently affirmed that settlement is by far the best way to help solve a serious and complex public health crisis. While the families have acted lawfully in all respects, they sincerely regret that OxyContin, a prescription medicine that continues to help people suffering from chronic pain, unexpectedly became part of an opioid crisis that has brought grief and loss to far too many families and communities.”

Purdue must still follow the previously agreed bankruptcy plan which will force the company to be dissolved or sold by 2024. That agreement also bans the Sacklers from the opioid business in the United States and around the globe. The initial bankruptcy plan required Purdue and the Sacklers to make public over 30 million documents. The settlement forces disclosure of additional records previously withheld as privileged legal advice.

Tong was among several Attorneys General arguing that a deal for the Sackler family to contribute $4.5 billion, as well as ownership of Purdue, is not enough to hold the family accountable in the settlement. The contribution has since been increased to $6 billion, with victims of the opioid crisis and their survivors still receiving $750 million.

The settlement must be approved by the bankruptcy court

President Joe Biden called on Republicans and Democrats during his State of the Union address Tuesday to work together on ending the epidemic, underscoring how it continues to be a nightmare for so many.

“If you’re suffering from addiction, know you are not alone,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.