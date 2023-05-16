Police warn women of purse snatching incidents throughout Connecticut

Hamden and North Haven police said they hope by increasing patrols in those targeted shopping centers, they will be able to deter criminals.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two local police departments are increasing patrols after multiple women have had their purses stolen in parking lots.

Hamden and North Haven police said they hope by increasing patrols in those targeted shopping centers, they will be able to deter criminals from even coming into those parking lots and keep trouble away.

North Haven shopper Stacey MacQuinn said she tries to always remain vigilant.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



“I feel like it’s just happening everywhere, like I said North Haven is a really nice town, I would’ve never thought it would happen here,” MacQuinn said.

North Haven Police said their most recent purse grab was caught on video at the BJ’s Wholesale parking lot. Within seconds the suspects drive up, lean out the window and grab the 84-year-old woman’s purse, then drive away.

This is also happening in Hamden. Last week police say a 60-year-old woman’s bag was grabbed from the front seat of her car parked at Aldi and the 81-year-old woman was knocked down when thieves took the bag off her arm in the Kohls parking lot.

MacQuinn said hearing these stories brings up her own painful memories.

“These women came from each side and got my pocketbook and my wallet and beat me up very badly,” MacQuinn said. “I was in the hospital for a couple of weeks and this case is open still.”

She said that happened more than a year ago in Middletown, but it’s had a lasting impact on how she chooses to protect herself now.

“I’ve got a backpack, I never used to wear one but I feel like I shouldn’t even have a pocketbook anymore because of things like that happening not just here but all over the place, MacQuinn said.

Police are warning women to stay vigilant, park in well-lit areas, keep their purses hidden or don’t use one at all, and always lock their doors as soon as they get inside the car.

Officers tell FOX61 if someone tries to take their purse, let them. Don’t try to fight back or you could end up getting hurt. They ask that you call 911 immediately if you feel unsafe or if something happens.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.