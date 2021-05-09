Putnam man dies in kayaking mishap

Body recovered from Quinebaug River in Pomfret

POMFRET, Conn. — A Putnam man's body has been recovered after his submerged kayak was found floating in the Quinebaug River.

The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection EnCon Police responded late Sunday afternoon to the report of a missing kayaker, 58-year-old Michael Lowell of Putnam. Lowell was found in the river in Pomfret, and pronounced deceased by paramedics on the scene. DEEP says he was not wearing a life jacket.