International warrant issued for suspect in Yale grad student's murder: US Marshals

Authorities are looking for Qinxuan Pan in the death of Kevin Jiang.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — U.S. Marshals have secured an international arrest warrant for the man wanted in the murder of a Yale graduate student back in February.

26-year-old Kevin Jiang was shot in the East Rock neighborhood, in the area of Lawrence and Nicoll Streets on February 6.

Originally a person of interest, 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan is now a suspect and officials say he will be charged with murder and 2nd-degree larceny when tracked down.

According to the US Marshals' Interpol 'red notice', Pan was born in China. However, it is unclear if investigators believe he is out of the country at this time.

The suspect is described as a male standing 5' 10", weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Pan may have a mustache and a mole or birthmark on the left side of his chin. He also may be wearing corrective lenses or glasses.

Pan was last seen in Georgia less than a week after Jiang's death.

Jiang studied in Yale's School of Environment, was a U.S. Army veteran and a National Guard reservist. He was laid to rest in February at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

A week before his death, Jiang proposed to his girlfriend.

