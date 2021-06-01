x
Qinxuan Pan, suspect in Yale grad student murder, to appear in court today

Qinxuan Pan has been charged with murder and 2nd-degree larceny after police said he fatally shot 26-year-old Kevin Jiang on February 6th.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The man accused of fatally shooting a Yale grad student in February is set to appear in court this morning. 

Qinxuan Pan has been charged with murder and 2nd-degree larceny after police said he fatally shot 26-year-old Kevin Jiang on February 6th.

After three months on the run, court officials said Pan was discovered in a Montgomery apartment, renting a place under a false name.

Pan reportedly had $19,000 in cash in his possession, as well as seven cell phones, several SIM cards, and his father's passport.

During his arraignment last month, the state asked for a $50 million bond.

However, Pan's bond was set at $20 million.

His attorney, William Gerace said he thinks that may be a record for bond in Connecticut.

Jiang studied in Yale's School of Environment, was a U.S. Army veteran and a National Guard reservist. He was laid to rest in February at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

A week before his death, Jiang proposed to his girlfriend.

