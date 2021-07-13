Qinxuan Pan, suspect in the murder of Yale grad student, expected in court today

Qinxuan Pan has been charged with murder and second-degree larceny in connection to the death of Kevin Jiang who was shot and killed back in February.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The man charged in the murder of a Yale University grad student is due in court today.

Pan was on the run for three months before being caught by officials in Alabama.

He was eventually extradited back to Connecticut. Appearing before a judge.

An arrest warrant for Pan provided more details into the investigation. Pan knew Jiang's fiance after both attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Shell casings from a .45 caliber were recovered at the scene and a handful recovered near a North Haven hotel Pan had checked into, along with magazines and ammunition, though police said the gun was not forensically consistent with the shell casings at the scene.

Pan is currently being held on a $20 million bond that his attorney hopes to get reduced to $1 million dollars.

