Quassy Amusement Park's water rides open on May 29

Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is celebrating its 113th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement Park will be opening its waterpark, Splash Away Bay, and Quassy Beach beginning May 29th.

“Within the past several years, we have invested heavily in the park with new water attractions, amusement rides, and infrastructure improvements,” Quassy owner Eric Anderson said, “We’ve added a new thrill ride (Tidal Wave) last year and made other improvements throughout the park for this season.”

“These are massive slides with each one providing a different experience,” Anderson continued. “They incorporate some of the newest and most exciting technology in our industry.”

Combination all-day ride and waterpark passes are less than $35 per person, or a separate waterpark admission pass may be purchased.

While guests can walk around the amusement ride area of Quassy without purchasing a pass, everyone entering the beach and Splash Away Bay must purchase a wristband.

This year, online ordering will take place at Quassy's Splash Away Bay Café, located in the waterpark/beach complex.

Those renting cabanas will have their food and beverages delivered through the online ordering process while other guests will be issued a pickup time.

Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is celebrating its 113th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions. The amusement ride area of the park opened on April 24 for weekend hours.

Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school field trips, and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at (203) 758-2913.

Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.