The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut

Thousands were on hand to watch the royals during their 40-minute visit in 1976.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip came to the United States during the celebration of the Bicentennial in July 1976.

The Queen had attended events in New York City including a dinner hosted on the ship on the evening of Friday, July 9. Following that, the entourage sailed from New York to New Haven.

Documents in the Gerald R. Ford presidential library show the Queen's schedule for the visit.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and their party will sail for New Haven, Connecticut on HMY Britannia.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and their party will arrive at City Dock, New Haven, Connecticut and proceed to Tweed-New Haven Airport, New Haven, Connecticut.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and their party will arrive at Tweed-New Haven Airport. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and their party will depart from Tweed-New Haven Airport, New Haven, Connecticut for Charlottesville, Virginia via U.S. Presidential Aircraft.

The New York Times said of the visit:

Fifty thousand people lined the docks, streets and airport here this morning to watch Queen Elizabeth pay a 40‐minute visit.

Arriving in New Haven harbor aboard the Britannia the Queen and Prince Philip were greeted by Gov. Ella Grasso and Mayor Frank Logue of New Haven.

The Governor presented the royal couple with a $73 pewter Bicentennial plate showing Connecticut Revolutionary figure and a $1.500 pewter chess set depicting Revolutionary symbols of the colonies on one side and of Britain on the opposing side.

