ENFIELD, Conn. — One person was being treated for smoke inhalation, after a fire broke out in Enfield at the Yankee Casting Company Friday.

Fire crews were in the clean-up phase around 1:00 p.m. at the building on Shaker Road.

In 2016, a fire started at this same location and reignited the same day. At one point flames could be seen coming from the roof. No injuries were reported in either instance.