2 Quinnipiac grads killed in Massachusetts crash

The two were in a ride share vehicle when the 3 car crash happened.

BOSTON — Two recent Quinnipiac University graduates were killed in a three-car crash in Boston on Saturday.

Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, Massachusetts, were killed when the SUV they were in was involved in a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston on Saturday evening.

Massachusetts State Police said around 10 p.m. Saturday, a Kenworth tow truck was northbound on I-93 in Boston. At the same time, a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV was traveling in front of the truck. Just south of Exit 20, the Lexus slowed for an unknown reason and was rear-ended by the tow truck.

A third vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic sedan, was traveling behind the truck and struck the truck at an angle.

Fekert and Madini, riding in the back seat of the Lexus, were trapped inside the vehicle and died on the scene.

The operator of the Lexus, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the tow truck and the Honda had no apparent injuries, according to police and remained on the scene for the investigation.

"Delanie Fekert and Urushi Madani graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 after completing their doctor of physical therapy degrees," said John Morgan, Associate Vice President for Public Relations for Quinnipiac University. "This is a terrible loss for Delanie and Urushi’s families and friends. We send our deepest condolences to their families, friends and those in our community who knew them."

