Quinnipiac students to host free scam prevention classes

The “Inside the Mind of a Criminal: Fraud Prevention Session” is free and open to anyone. It will be hosted twice at Quinnipiac’s two campuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMDEN, Conn. — Those robocalls and fraud texts are more than pesky, they’re predatory. That’s why a group of occupational therapy students from Quinnipiac University are hosting free classes to educate the public about technology scams.

The “Inside the Mind of a Criminal: Fraud Prevention Session” is free and open to anyone. It will be hosted twice at Quinnipiac’s two campuses:

Friday, June 23, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Rocky Top Student Center – Room 311 on Quinnipiac University’s York Hill Campus.

at the on Monday, June 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at Echlin – Room 101 on Quinnipiac University’s Main Campus.

Samantha D’Amicantonio, Morgan Miller, Molly Sawyer, Paige Velie and Migdalia Wood will lead a discussion about the latest ways people are getting scammed through everyday technology and how to prevent it, whether the tips are for you or loved ones.

AARP, the Hamden Public Library and the Hamden Police Department are co-sponsors of the program, which is part of the Hamden Public Library’s “Digital Navigator” series.

Registration is not required. For any other questions or information, call 203-582-8652.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.