‘A terrible loss for our community’ | Quinnipiac University mourns student’s death

School officials said the student died in his off-campus housing in Hamden.

HAMDEN, Conn — The Quinnipiac University community is mourning the loss of one of their own on Thursday morning.

The university announced Thursday that Cristian Caamano, 20, a four-year entrepreneurship student in the School of Business, passed away at his off-campus home in Hamden.

“This is a terrible loss for Cristian’s family and friends, and for our community,” the school said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and to our community.”

The university did not reveal any additional details regarding the student’s death. Caamano is from Manhasset, N.Y.

Holly Raider, dean of the School of Business, and Monique Drucker, university vice president and dean of students, said students seeking grief help can contact Counseling Services at 203-582-8680. For faculty and staff, assistance is available through Health Advocate, our Employee Assistance Program, at 866-799-2728.

“We are a supportive Bobcat family – please let us know if we or our colleagues can be helpful to you as we extend our deepest sympathies during this time of sadness and grief,” Raider and Drucker said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cristian’s family.”

In a press release, Hamden police said they were called to the off-campus home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive Quinnipiac student. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no foul play is suspect and that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

