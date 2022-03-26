Quinnipiac University students raise money for Connecticut Children’s at QTHON

The goal for every student is to raise $134 for 134 kids in the hospital right now.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac University students are raising money for Connecticut Children’s through their annual event, QTHON. The 10-hour dance marathon, held Saturday, is a culmination of their year long efforts to raise money for the health system.

The goal for every student is to raise $134 for 134 kids in the hospital right now.

“I’m really glad to be back in-person, especially because it’s been so long,” Katie Reigel, a QU grad student, said.

This year, some VIPs are back as well: patients and their families, known as miracle families at QTHON.

2022 marks the first year miracle families are back since 2019.

“I’m just really loving the environment and having the miracle children here to celebrate,” QU Junior Kat Egan said.

Miracle children, like 12-year-old Bianca Mollica, joined in on the fun.

“Getting to hang out and get together with all these people and just having fun,” she said are some of her favorite parts.

Mollica has been a hematology patient at Connecticut Children’s. Her mother tells us she’s been coming to QTHON for about half of her life.

“Bianca has been a patient there since she was three years old,” Camie Mollica, Bianca’s mother, said.

“She wouldn’t be thriving and living as normal of life as she has been over the past few years if it wasn’t for the care from Connecticut Children’s,” she said.

The money raised will go to what’s called the Greatest Needs Fund at Connecticut Children’s that helps pays for anything from patient care resources to technology and research.

“Obviously when COVID happened, that’s where most of our funds was going to—for vaccines, different clinics, different COVID testing,” Marley McClure, executive director of QTHON 2022.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was held outdoors and QTHON went virtual in 2020.

“It means so much to me that this year, my senior year, as executive director we’re able to have it in person and just be all together as a Quinnipiac community,” McClure said.

Last year, students raised more than $200,000 for Connecticut Children’s. The final total for how much money was raised this year will be revealed at midnight.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

