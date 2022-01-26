The Quinnipiac Team that’s Super Bowl-bound

QU's "Ability Media" gets the green light to cover the big game.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac University doesn’t have a football team, yet they will be well-represented at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles next month.

The NFL just granted 12 credentials for the big game to the “Ability Media” program at QU, which is led by Adjunct Professor of Communications Dave Stevens. Ability Media is a program at Quinnipiac that partners with the student television station, “Q30 Television”, and provides a unique perspective by championing for disabled causes.

Stevens, who was born without legs, is well known in broadcasting circles for his inspirational achievements, the former ESPN producer is the one who was able to secure the Super Bowl credentials for the Q.U. group.

“Ability Media has been put together for students with disabilities and without disabilities. It’s a chance to tell stories to have content and to get that voice out there that hasn’t been heard," Stevens said.

The voice of the students will be heard come Super Bowl week as they will be broadcasting from “Radio Row” near SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

A.J. Roberts, a Q.U. senior and film major is among the team that will make the trip to the big game.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience and I am super thankful that Dave has the connections that he does,” Roberts said.

“There is nothing like giving students real world experience like this; to go to the press conferences, to go to the events and talk to people they’ve only seen on TV, it’s incredible,” Quinnipiac School of Communications dean Chris Roush said.

Stevens, a seven-time Emmy winner added, “Everyone has a story to tell and that’s what Ability Media is trying to do.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.