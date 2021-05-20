Yale grad-student murder suspect Qinxuan Pan in New Haven PD custody

Pan is expected before a judge today.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Quinxuan Pan, a suspect in the murder of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang, will appear before a New Haven judge today.

Pan was arrested in Alabama last week after U.S. Marshalls.

Pan is accused of killing 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang, who was shot in the East Rock neighborhood, in the area of Lawrence and Nicoll Streets on February 6.

Investigators first named 29-year-old Pan a person of interest in Jiang's death before the investigation showed he was a suspect in the death. Officials said Pan would be charged with murder and 2nd-degree larceny.

