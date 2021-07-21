Southbury officials warn residents following multiple attempted coyote attacks

Officials are asking people to stay with their pets while outside, especially in the evening

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Those with pets in Southbury will want to pay extra attention following multiple attempted coyote attacks Tuesday.

Southbury Animal Control said on their Facebook page that one of the attacks injured one dog. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for its injuries and was given a rabies vaccination booster.

Animal control is asking all pet owners to report all wildlife encounters immediately.

The dog has been placed on 45-day confinement and will be monitored for symptoms of rabies. Officials said if a pet who was attacked did not have a vaccination, the pet may be placed in a six-month quarantine, or even be subjected to mandatory euthanasia to mitigate a public health and safety risk.

Southbury Animal Control reported that the town has seen an uptick in rabid wildlife over the last two years.

They ask that all owners make sure that all pets, both indoor and outdoor, are up to date with their rabies vaccinations and not to leave them unsupervised. Always stay with the pet while outdoors, especially during the evening.

Some common symptoms of rabies can be unprovoked aggression, difficulty walking, and excess salivation. If anyone or their pet has had contact with wildlife, call Southbury Animal Control and follow up with a healthcare provider and/or veterinarian. For further questions, or to report wildlife contact with a human or pet, please call Southbury Animal Control at 203-262-0613.

Learn more about coyote behavior and facts on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's (DEEP) website. Learn more about rabies and its symptoms here.

