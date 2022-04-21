Teacher at Suffield HS allegedly used 'harmful and highly offensive' racial, gender stereotypes in classroom: Superintendent

The superintendent of schools sent a letter home Wednesday to the Suffield High School community regarding the incident.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — School officials are investigating after a Suffield High School teacher allegedly made offensive remarks in the classroom.

The superintendent of schools sent a letter home Wednesday to the Suffield High School community regarding the incident.

Administrators recently learned of an incident where a teacher allegedly used "harmful and highly offensive racial and gender stereotypes" during a classroom discussion, the letter said.

"We can assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and will take all administrative action necessary to ensure it does not happen again," said Superintendent Timothy M. Van Tasel in the letter. "The Suffield Public Schools is deeply committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within our schools, and this conduct will not be tolerated."

School officials are regarding this incident as a "pending personal matter," so they did not elaborate on specific details of the incident.

School counselors and social workers are available to students who would like support in processing this matter, school officials said.

