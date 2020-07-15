Report: Black people prosecuted for felonies at higher rate in Connecticut

The analysis showed that African Americans make up 11% of the state's population but were prosecuted in 34% of all resolved felonies last year.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A report from the state's Division of Criminal Justice found that African American and Hispanic state residents are defendants in a disproportionate number of felonies prosecuted in Connecticut.

The analysis showed that African Americans make up 11% of the state's population but were prosecuted in 34% of all resolved felonies last year.

Whites make up 67% of the population and were defendants in 43% of all cases, but just 37% of resolved felonies, according to the report.