Report: Black people prosecuted for felonies at higher rate in Connecticut

The analysis showed that African Americans make up 11% of the state's population but were prosecuted in 34% of all resolved felonies last year.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A report from the state's Division of Criminal Justice found that African American and Hispanic state residents are defendants in a disproportionate number of felonies prosecuted in Connecticut.

Whites make up 67% of the population and were defendants in 43% of all cases, but just 37% of resolved felonies, according to the report.

The first-of-its-kind analysis stems from a 2019 law that requires the state to compile data on all prosecutions. 

