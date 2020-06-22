Rep. John Larson holds conversation on racism and police reform

Connecticut has been a similar sight to many states across the country over the last few weeks with thousands protesting for change after the killing of George Floyd

HARTFORD, Conn — One state lawmaker is continuing the conversation on racism today.

After weeks of protests and calls for action, local leaders will be holding a conversation on racism this afternoon.

Connecticut has been a similar sight to many states across the country over the last few weeks with thousands protesting for change after the killing of George Floyd.

This afternoon representative John Larson will be holding an online conversation on racism. This is something that you will be able to join in on as it will be one Facebook as well.

He’ll be joined by state rep Brandon McGee along will several other community leaders in the Greater Hartford region.

This conversation is happening at noon today.



The conversation about racism and police reforms has grown louder over the last few weeks after several notable incidents beginning with the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor was shot and killed in her own home after police entered with a "no-knock" warrant.

Several weeks after that, George Floyd was seen on camera pinned to the ground, handcuffed. In the footage, you can hear Floyd say for several minutes that he couldn't breathe as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee pressed against Floyd's neck. Floyd was later pronounced dead. Chauvin has been charged with 2nd degree murder.

On June 12th, Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by officer Garrett Rolfe as he ran away from police with one of the police tasers in his hand. Rolfe has since been charged with felony murder and assault.