Anti-Semitic and white supremacist graffiti found in Stafford vacant school building

Police are investigating the incident. There are no suspects.

STAFFORD, Connecticut — Police and neighbors in Stafford are looking for answers after anti-Semitic and white supremacist graffiti was recently discovered on a vacant school building.

Around 9:45 p.m., police officers responded to a report of graffiti to which the CT State Police Hate Crimes Unit was assigned to investigate.



Pictures show at least two swastikas and a number associated with white supremacy that was spray-painted on the back of the old Borough Elementary School on Prospect Street, which is now vacant.



A neighborhood canvas revealed that the graffiti had been present on the building for a year or longer, police said.



“It’s painful,” said Rabbi James Greene of Stafford. He learned about the graffiti about ten days ago when his daughter got word of it from friends.



“So she was Googling, ‘What does this number mean? What’s going on here?’ and she’s asking me why do these people not want us here?” said Greene.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



Greene reported the graffiti to Stafford First Selectman Sal Titus, who said the incident is not reflective of town values.



“Obviously every town has issues, but I don’t think we have a racism issue,” said Titus.



As for removing the graffiti, Titus said the town no longer has control over the Borough School. He said an agreement turned maintenance of the building over to the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford, so it’s in their hands.



“That kind of imagery is not welcome in our town and when 11 days after we’ve notified the town that that exists, and it’s still up, it’s simply unacceptable,” said Greene.



According to the Anti-Defamation League, incidents like this are on the rise.



“In the state of Connecticut over the last four years, we’ve seen a 20-fold increase in the amount of white supremacist and racist incidents,” said Anti-Defamation League Connecticut Regional Director Stacey Sobel.



Titus said his office is in touch with the American School for the Deaf.



“I believe they’re in the process, if they haven’t already, of going up there and cleaning it off,” said Titus.



The First Selectman also added that Connecticut State Police are investigating the incident. There is no word yet on any suspects.



FOX61 has reached out to the American School for the Deaf for comment but has not heard back.

The Town Public Works Department is making arrangements to remove the graffiti, police said.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.