Racist message left on Deep River town sign under investigation

Letters from a message about the local memorial day parade appear to have been switched up to write: ‘Trump 2024,’ followed by two derogatory words.

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — Locals and community leaders alike speaking out about shocking words found on the town message board Wednesday morning in Deep River.



Letters from a message about the local memorial day parade appear to have been switched up to write: ‘Trump 2024,’ followed by two derogatory words.



Town officials said the words were found by a local resident and reported to town hall.



First Selectman Angus McDonald said an investigation is underway with assistance from the State Police hate crime division.



“Hopefully we will find whoever did this and they will be punished,” he said.



The words have since been removed by the town and replaced by the word, ‘sad,’ on Thursday.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



“It’s reprehensible behavior,” McDonald said. “We are a great town. This message does not represent Deep River.”



State Representative Christine Palm, who represents Deep River, said she strongly condemns the act, sharing with us how she felt when she heard of the words.



“Outrage and discouragement. I think we are so polarized in this country and so far beyond the time when we can accept or should ever have accepted this sort of hate speech,” she said.





Many locals we spoke with were saddened to hear of something like this happening in their town.



“It’s heartbreaking,” said Angie Kingston, a Deep River Elementary School teacher. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this in this beautiful community.”



She said she found out about the news through an email at school and found the message left on the board Wednesday to be upsetting.



“In today’s climate, I think it’s really important that we help children appreciate diversity, be exposed to accepting and respecting other cultures, and having empathy and compassion for others,” she said.



The town said that they plan to work with schools, churches, youth leaders and other stakeholders on education and programs to move forward.



If you know anything about what happened, the town says to call 860-526-6027 .

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.