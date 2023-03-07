Rain doesn’t stop people from flocking to Connecticut’s shoreline for Fourth of July weekend

The rain held off for those at the beach. However, the heat and humidity did not.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LYME, Conn. — While this holiday weekend has brought some rain, it hasn’t been enough to deter people from visiting the shoreline.

“The rain hasn’t stopped us from having fun,” said Noel Sanchez of Boston, MA.

He and his family are not letting the weather put a damper on their Fourth of July weekend. They’ve had their spot at Rocky Neck Campground booked for months.

“We was here last year and I guess they opened the reservations up a couple weeks later and right when they opened up we just grabbed them cause they fill up pretty fast,” Sanchez.

The group of almost 25 people has soaked up every bit of sunshine they got.

“We’ve been grilling, we’ve been playing games, we went to the beach,” said Yari Jusino of Boston. “It rained a lot last night, not a lot, just rained heavy for probably like 30 minutes, and that was it,” she said.

Monday, the rain held off for those at the beach. However, the heat and humidity did not.

“A little too humid but you know you’ve got to make the best of it here in Connecticut,” said Jim Marks of Southington. “It’s nice to be out, enjoy a few minutes in the sun and soak up some of the water,” he said.

All of the people who flocked to the shoreline to do the same have been welcomed by local businesses. Several restaurants along main street in Niantic were packed Monday evening.

“It’s been really busy lately which I think is good because it’s such a nice, pretty waterfront community it’s good to have people come down and visit all the shops and whatnot,” said Christa Allen of Old Lyme.

Especially after a tough stretch of weather in June and to start off July. The holiday weekend is a perfect time for the sun to show up.

“The most important part is just spending it with family you know cause right after this, it’s back to work, back to reality, so we’ve got to soak up all this fun and just enjoy it,” Sanchez said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.