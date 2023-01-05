Advocates, lawmakers rally at Capitol for International Worker’s Day

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



“Migrants are a fundamental part of the history of the United States and we contribute significantly to the development of the country,” said Megan Scharrer, a community organizer with Make the Road CT.



The four proposed bills would expand Medicaid coverage for undocumented children up to the age of 18, improve English language learner education for students and parents, require employers to schedule workers two weeks in advance and compensate them if shifts are changed with little notice, and prohibit landlords from raising rent during the first year of tenancy.



“The only way to get our legislators to listen is if we join our voices until they're so loud they can't hear anything else but us,” co-founder of the Hamden Tenant Union Paul Boudreau said.



The rent cap proposal was already shot down this session, but the three other measures have advanced.



“We have a month left and we can do it if we do it together,” added state Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, (D-West Hartford).



The proposal for English language learners will be voted on in the House and the fair work week bill was on Monday’s Appropriations Committee agenda.



Money for the HUSKY Medicaid expansion has been included in the Appropriation Committee’s budget, but only to raise the eligible age to 15, which those at Monday’s rally say is not enough.



“As parents we want it expanded for all ages, but we learned that they only want to expand to age 15 this year,” said Guadalupe Escamilla.



“A child is a child is a child,” continued Gilchrest. “We must get to age 18.”



With just five weeks left in the session, lawmakers at Monday’s rally say they’re confident these proposals can still get done in time.



“We need to make sure that we return the investments that you've made here in the state of Connecticut,” state Rep. Antonio Felipe, (D-Bridgeport) said. “This is not us doing something for you. This is us paying you back for all you've done for us.”



The fair work week bill, also known as predictable scheduling, was advanced by the Appropriations Committee Monday afternoon. It will now join the English languages learners bill for a floor vote in the House.