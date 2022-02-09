Dozens of people rappel down Mohegan Sun tower to support Special Olympics CT

Seventy-five participants scaled down the side of the sky tower about 30 stories to raise money to support Special Olympics programs.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Volunteers supporting the Special Olympics in Connecticut rappelled down Mohegan Sun's sky tower Friday.

It's called "Over the Edge," and it helps raise money and support for Special Olympics athletes of all abilities.

About 75 people scaled down the wall of the building, about 30 stories.

"Before they go over the edge they get paperwork and a harness and then they do a practice on the platform and then they go over the edge," said Matt Glad, an athlete with the Special Olympics.

Instructors teach participants how to utilize ropes that help them scale down the wall, which is important for everyone's safety.

"We've been partnering up with the Special Olympics to raise awareness and money, but it’s not about the money, it’s really about the awareness about what our athletes can do," said Tom Madera, the co-director of the Torch Run.

"We have at least 75 volunteers today who raised over $80,000 for this event. It’s such a great event for athletes and it’s great to see the partnerships with our law enforcement community and the Special Olympics community," said Madera.

Glad rappelled down the building and comes back every year to do so. He said heights are not a fear for his.

"I have my paparazzi outside and at the landing spot to watch me come down. It’s gonna be a really fun day," said Glad.

Instructors said it can take anywhere from five to 25 minutes to scale down the 30 stories.

