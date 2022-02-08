Rasal the seal makes her pick for Super Bowl LVI

The Maritime Aquarium seal has been accurate four out of the last five years.

NORWALK, Conn. — Rasal the seal at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk has picked the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl this Sunday.

On Tuesday, the seal was tossed two footballs with both teams' logos into the water and swam to the ball with the Bengals logo.

This tradition at the Maritime Aquarium has been going on for 11 years and has been accurate for four of the last five seasons.

Rasal has been the seal chosen to pick the winner four times now and previously chose the New England Patriots to beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Rasal is going against the overall consensus choice, as the Rams are favored in this year's matchup.

To know more about the other animals at Maritime Aquarium and what other programs they have to offer, go to www.maritimeaquarium.org.

