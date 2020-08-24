Rate hike, storm lead to calls to break up Eversource

Those hikes were followed by the Aug. 4 storm that knocked out power to about 1 million homes and businesses.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut regulators heard calls Monday to break up the state’s largest electric utility in the wake of large rate increases and lengthy delays in restoring power following Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority held what was expected to be a day-long hearing by videoconference on Eversource rate hikes that went into effect on July 1, which led to the doubling of some customers' bills.