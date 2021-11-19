Newstalk 1080's Ray Dunaway to retire next month

Dunaway has hosted the show since May 1992.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Legendary local morning show host Ray Dunaway has announced that he will be retiring next month after 29 years.

Dunaway has hosted the show on Newstalk 1080 WTIC since May 1992 according to his Linkedin profile. Earlier this year he was joined by former television anchor Brian Schactman.

“You just get tired of waking up,” Dunaway told the Hartford Courant. “You just do. I love the morning. I do. I wouldn’t do any other shift, but the thing is, after a period of time, it’s kind of like you’ve been there, done that. And I think it’s time for somebody fresh to take a look at it.”

Dunaway's last show will be on Dec. 24. The station has not announced plans for a replacement.

A news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at WTIC in Farmington.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

