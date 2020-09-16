Raytheon to cut 15,000 jobs across Pratt, Collins Aerospace, corporate offices

HARTFORD, Conn — Aerospace giant Raytheon has announced 15,000 job cuts across their divisions, including those in Connecticut.
The company announced on an investor call that it would cut 15,000 jobs across Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney They are considering the closure of some physical buildings. This is due to the downturn of the aviation sector associated with COVID-19.
In July, Greg Hayes, Raytheon Technologies CEO announced the company will be making salary reductions and furloughing staff in face of the global economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19.