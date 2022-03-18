Ready to march on Main Street; Final preps for the 50th Hartford Saint Patrick’s Parade

Added excitement after a three-year absence

HARTFORD, Conn. — The long wait was made longer last week when bad weather postponed the Greater Hartford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade for another week.

The organizers of the parade took not being able to march all in stride – after all, due to COVID-19, it’s been three years since the last parade was held in the capital city.

"It’s the shot in the arm the city needs. We’re so fortunate to have people coming back to Downtown Hartford. It’s great for the restaurants, it’s great for all the small businesses that support the parade and we couldn’t be happier,” said Ryan McBride, the Co-Chairman of Hartford’s Parade Committee.

Greater Hartford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade director Eileen Moore who will be at her 50th parade on Saturday to celebrate said there is a lot to look forward to.

“The parade grand marshal, the person of the year, all the banners, all the people who come out to line the streets, it just makes me smile,” said Moore.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from just outside the state capitol and ends up at the Bushnell Park Arch.

The weather, which is expected to include showers and temperatures in the 50s shouldn’t be a deterrent, in the opinion of Rory McGloin who is a Gaelic Football Player and member of the Irish American Home in Glastonbury. Each parade day, McGloin and the team of Gaelic Footballers and Irish Hurlers are fan favorites as they march down the streets.

“The rain has never stopped the Irish and tomorrow (Saturday) everyone is Irish so come out and enjoy yourself and have a great day with us, no matter what the weather is,” said McGloin.

