Real Art Ways to purchase building and expand in Hartford

The organization, founded in 1975, plans on building a creative hub.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Real Art Ways has announced they plan on purchasing and renovating the Hartford building they are currently occupying to build a creative hub.

The building is located at 56 Arbor Street and was once part of the Underwood Typewriter complex. Real Art Ways will pay $4 million for the four-story building. They currently occupy a one-story addition in the rear of the building.

During the renovations, the company plans on switching over to renewable energy. The renovation is budgeted to cost around $15 million.

Real Art Ways will expand its footprint from 12,000 to 25,000 square feet. The organization plans to provide more opportunities for the organization to serve the community by presenting new independent films, visual art, music, literary events and educational programming.

Expansion plans include:

Four cinemas; resulting in an expanded schedule of independent and international films, film festivals and specialty programming

Educational spaces for classes and workshops for young and old

A theatrical space for performing arts events

Renovated exhibition spaces, including a gallery for families

A café and gathering space

Renovated outdoor spaces for performances and events

Rental space for events, studios and offices

Currently, Real Art Ways has a movie theater, cafe and exhibition space.

In a press release, Real Art Ways said, "This purchase and renovation are the largest capital investments in Real Art Ways’ history. Real Art Ways will use a $1 million grant approved by the State Bond Commission to support the project and will take an entrepreneurial approach to securing additional funding through state and federal tax credits, and fundraising from corporate partners, foundations and individual donors."

