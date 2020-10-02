This week's show is only for people who have stress and tension in their lives. Could that be you?
For several year, Connecticut's Kevin Reese has been on a journey to re-discover himself. This Holistic Health Educator, who has written 5 books on the subject, talks with Stan about his journey to finding inner peace, and how meditation has helped him to master his mind, body and spirit.
REAL PEOPLE with Stan Simpson: Kevin Reese’s journey to finding inner peace
