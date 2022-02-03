Recalled dishwasher sparks fire at a Cromwell home

The homeowners didn't know the dishwasher had been recalled.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A dishwasher that has a recall due to a fire hazard started a fire in a Cromwell home sparked a fire on Tuesday evening.

According to the Cromwell Fire Department, the dishwasher involved was a BOSCH model, which had been recalled nationwide due to power cords overheating and starting fires. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been dozens of fires reported from these models.

The Cromwell Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from under and around the dishwasher. The fire did not spread from that area, but the house did have smoke damage.

The serial numbers on the dishwasher were confirmed as part of the recall and the homeowners were not aware of the order. The homeowners were there when the fire started so they were able to report the fire quickly.

Officials recommend that you fill out product registration cards that come with home appliances so that you can know if there are problems with the products you've bought.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

