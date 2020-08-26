Recipients of anonymous letters in Wethersfield say 'we’ve lost the art of talking to each other'

On Goff Road a homemade message of “support our police” lives across the street from a “black lives matter” sign.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield residents who display Black Lives Matter lawn signs have been the recipients of anonymous letters showing up in their mailboxes. From political statements, to supporting essential workers to appreciating our teachers, a yard sign can say a lot. Or very little. But controversial or not, why can't we all just talk to each other?

In Wethersfield, lawn signs are part of the landscape. On Goff Road a homemade message of “support our police” lives across the street from a “black lives matter” sign. Do they have to be mutually exclusive? "I drove by a house the other day that had blue lives matter and black lives matter," said Wethersfield Mayor Michael Rell.

Debra Cohen and Amy Tebecio both have Black Lives Matter signs and both got an anonymous letter in a manila envelope. “I am writing to share some information regarding Black Lives Matter,” wrote the anonymous sender. It was signed simply, "your neighbors."

"Who is my neighbor who is afraid to talk to me," asked Tebecio. Debra Cohen added, "We’ve lost the art of talking to each other." About a month earlier, Mayor Mike Rell got a similar letter. His was signed. "This is a tone that sounds pretty familiar. I was fortunate to have kept my letter and reached out to a police officer," explained Rell.

Police investigated, talked to the person, who is NOT a Wethersfield resident, and determined no crime was committed.

"I would have said, can we have this conversation over a cup of coffee," said Cohen. The letter goes on to claim that the Black Lives Matter movement has, “caused anarchy and chaos within OUR society...” Cohen said, "Have the guts. Have the courage. Have the decency to identify yourself when you try to tell other people what your truth is." Tebecio added, "The time that it took for this person to drive around the neighborhood to look for signs and then go and look us up on the internet to find our names and then go to the post office and spend $1.20 on postage, that time could have been spent so much better."