High temperatures provides opportunity for a taste of spring in the winter

Businesses that have most of their activity during warmer months, have been able to get good business with the unsuspected warm weather.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With Bradley International Airport reaching a record high of 70 degrees Wednesday, being outdoors was where it's at, especially with what is waiting on the other side of this spring preview.

As one of only a few golf courses open across Connecticut, The Tradition Golf Club in Wallingford was very busy all day, with nearly 150 golfers teeing it up.

While their golf games are still a bit off target, any opportunity to grip it and rip it is welcome.

"That's what we've been able to do Monday and today," said Dave Giacondino, the head golf pro at The Tradition. "So, we are thrilled that we are able to get this amount of play now."

"Last week, we had some nice weather, then we had snow, and this week, some nice weather, then we get snow," Jerry Lefevre, who was part of a group from Bristol taking the 30 minute trip from Bristol to Wallingford to play.

One golfer joked, depending on how he played today, he might be happy the snow is coming.

"Maybe I will never play again," said Ron Douglas of Bristol, while laughing.

But, before the snow, there were plenty of walks to be had in Hamden, where FOX61 caught up with Sarah Borowy, of Hamden, on a brisk walk along Whitney Ave. She was informed meteorological spring begins next Tuesday, March 1.

"Wow, I did not know that," Borowy said. "So then it’s time to start planting."

No planting yet for Hamden's Lynch Landscaping, but they were busy building a patio in front of the new location for Cafe Amici, which is expected to open in mid-March.

"Obviously, I like the warmer weather for sure but we do like the change of seasons, which changes things up a bit," said Jim Lynch, the company owner. "But it’s nice to have somewhat of a break in the winter to focus on other things as well."

But, with several dozen corporate clients he also plows for, his crew will quickly shift gears.

With temperatures soaring into the 60's Wednesday, lunch along New Haven's Long Wharf was popular, which meant shorts and t-shirts for some. Sampling the fare from one of the food trucks was a man from Texas.

"It was good, very good," said Karl Reder, of Arlington, TX.

But, then he changed like the temperature would later in the afternoon.

"Texas has better food, for tacos, but it was pretty good," he said, with a wry smile. Yes, the cold front had arrived.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News.

