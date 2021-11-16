Redistricting panel chooses replacement tie-breaking member

John McKinney is a Republican former leader of state Senate and was chosen unanimously Tuesday by the bipartisan Reapportionment Commission.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The panel of state lawmakers charged with redrawing Connecticut’s legislative and congressional district lines has chosen another former state senator to be its ninth tie-breaking member after the group’s original choice resigned.

John McKinney is a Republican former leader of state Senate and was chosen unanimously Tuesday by the bipartisan Reapportionment Commission.

He replaces Democratic former state Sen. Kevin Johnston.

Johnston is also a former state auditor and recently informed the panel he would not be able to serve as the ninth member.

McKinney lives in Westport, served in the Senate district from 1999 until 2015, and was the minority leader for seven years.

