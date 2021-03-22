WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, and Connecticut Agricultural Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt will hold a news conference in Wallingford to announce the launch of the state’s refreshed “Connecticut Grown” campaign.
Developed by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture in 1986, the “Connecticut Grown” brand was established to promote agricultural products that are made in Connecticut. The refreshed campaign will help enhance the identity of the brand and highlight the availability of fresh food and farm products across the state. During the event, they will also kick-off Connecticut’s celebration of National Agricultural Week.
