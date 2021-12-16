Region 10 classes canceled Friday as officials investigate threat targeting school district

It is not clear if the threats targeting Region 10 correlate with the widespread TikTok threats that circulated online Thursday.

BURLINGTON, Conn. — Regional School District 10, which serves Burlington and Harwinton, has announced that classes are canceled for Friday due to reported threats that specifically targeted the district.

Connecticut State Police said troopers are investigating and working with local police and Region 10.

Superintendent Howard Thiery said in an announcement Thursday evening that police are aware of the specific people involved.

This comes as TikTok videos making generalized threats on schools across the country went viral Thursday, prompting school districts statewide to have police presence on school grounds Friday.

It is not clear if the threats targeting Region 10 correlate with the widespread TikTok threats that circulated online Thursday.

This is a developing story.

