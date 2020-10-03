Region 14 schools closed until March 15 after student was exposed to coronavirus | Stratford school also closes

The decision to disinfect comes after a student in the Region 14 school district has come into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Superintendent of District 14 Schools announced Tuesday in a letter to students' families that all district school buildings will be closed from March 11 through March 15.

The measure was implemented in cooperation with the Pomperaug District Department of Health, the Torrington Area Health District, the Connecticut State Department of Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education.

"The purpose of this closure is to allow all of the buildings to be deep cleaned and disinfected according to federal and state guidelines," Dr. Joseph Olzacki wrote.

Wilcoxson Elementary School will also be closed Wednesday, March 11 through Friday, March 13 for an extensive cleaning of the building, after a person connected to the school in Stratford is under investigation because they may have been in contact with the coronavirus.

According to officials, the student and their family are healthy and showing no signs of illness.

"They are self-monitoring at their home for 14 days in cooperation with their local health district per federal and state guidelines," the letter read.

During the closure, no activities will take place in any of the school facilities.

Officials say the days will be made up at the end of the school year, just as snow days are.

Olzacki continued in the letter:

Based on new state guidance that has asked all school districts to cancel public events expecting large number of people (over 100) Region 14 will implement the following measures. The Middle School play and High School play rehearsals are postponed indefinitely. All field trips, in state or out of state, have been canceled until further notice. All sport activities have been canceled until further notice; this includes all Parks and Rec activities.