State regulators finalize fines for utilities over Isaias response

Connecticut regulators have finalized millions of dollars in fines against the state’s two largest electricity distributors for what officials called the companies’ failures in their preparations and responses to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm last August caused hundreds of thousands of power outages across the state and left some customers in the dark for more than a week.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority gave final approval Wednesday to a $28.6 million civil penalty against Eversource and a $1.2 million civil penalty against United Illuminating.

The agency also has ordered profit reductions at both companies, which have defended their responses to the storm.

attorney General William Tong commended PURA for imposing the civil penalty against Eversource.

“Eversource failed its customers and put Connecticut families at risk. Their response to Tropical Storm Isaias was unacceptable, and PURA is right to impose severe penalties," Attorney General Tong said in a statement. "This penalty will be paid rightfully by the company and its shareholders—not ratepayers. Eversource has much work to do to regain our trust, and we will be holding them accountable at every step along the way."

