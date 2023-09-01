Experts say a global avian influenza outbreak is the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand and high gas prices.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut shoppers have shelled out more money in the last few months due to the increase in food prices, especially eggs, but relief is on the way.

“Saturday morning eggs. We do pancakes we do French toast. We seem to go through a lot especially having a kid,” said Joe Michella.

Whether you get your eggs from the grocery store or a local farm, the average cost per dozen has increased since the beginning of the year.

These egg prices, among many other rising prices, scrambling up household budgets.

“It’s unfortunate that they are so expensive but through my job we got a cost-of-living increase, but you know with inflation it kind of stinks,” said Michella.

Experts say a global avian influenza outbreak is the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand and high gas prices.

“It’s the flu that was killing the egg layers and it was the cost of transportation if we are getting the eggs from somewhere else,” said Stephen Antoinetti, Adjunct professor of Economics at Quinnipiac University.

Farmers who sell farm-fresh eggs are seeing more foot traffic because of this.

“We have our faithful regulars and if they can find two to three dozen in there, they’ll take them all because they know if they come the next day there might not be any,” said Angela Moser.

Moser owns a local farm in Ellington named Farm Fresh. Since 2008 her prices have been $5 but today that changed to $7.25

“The increase is defiantly because of the grain and the delivery,” said Moser.

But there is some relief in the future. With holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, prices are expected to decrease some in the coming weeks.

“Over the first quarter of 2023, we’re going to see the egg prices falling back quite a bit. Maybe not to where they were a year ago but nonetheless falling back,” said Antoinetti.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.