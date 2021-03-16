Parents to hold protest over proposed legislation that would remove religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations

Last month, thousands of residents testified in a marathon 24 hour public hearing over the proposed legislation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A proposed pair of bills to eliminate vaccine exemptions in the public school system is continuing to spark debate in the community.

A protest is scheduled for this morning at the capitol building in Hartford, arguing against the removal of religious exemptions for childhood vaccines.

The bill, S.B. 568 An Act Eliminating the Nonmedical Exemption to the Immunization Requirement would only allow for medical exemptions if passed.

“I never thought that my children’s religious status would be the way that they learn about segregation and discrimination," said Diane Wilson.

Opponents of the bill argued that getting rid of exemptions for the vaccines infringes on their religious and parental rights.

"One size does not fit all. My body my choice means my body choice. That falls and carries over to my child, my choice," said Melissa Sullivan, who testified in front of the committee.

Other parents disagree, like Avon's mom Kerri Raissain. She says her son contracted chickenpox before he was able to get vaccinated. She argues that another person's decision to not vaccinate their child could impact other families.

"The idea that another parent could on their own decide to expose my child to a vaccine-preventable disease, it gives you pause and it's shocking," she said.

Proponents of the bill also argue that the religious exemption is being used more like the philosophical exemption Connecticut got rid of years ago. Some opposed to the bill said that isn't true.

"Statements like this leave me feeling that my faith and my God does not matter here in Connecticut. I cannot imagine the disappointment my son will feel if I tell him he cannot enroll in school or camp next year because our religion does not matter to the state," said Catherine Ambrose of Wilton.

According to the Department of Public Health, the percentage of kindergarten students with a religious exemption was 2.3% for the 2019-2020 school year. That is down 0.2% from the previous year, but up 0.9% from the 2012-2013 school year.

