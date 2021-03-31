Debate continues over removal of religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations

The bill would get rid of Connecticut’s current religious exemptions that parents can claim for required school vaccinations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A vote on religious exemptions for childhood vaccines could happen by the end of the week.

The Public Health Committee will be hosting a hearing over Zoom today beginning at 9 a.m.

Just a few weeks ago, hundreds of people opposing these religious exemption bills gathered at the capitol for a peaceful protest to make their voices heard during a legislative session.

Parents in opposition to the bill say that this is another way the government is trying to take their rights away as a parent to make decisions for their child

Proponents of the bill say that this will further protect medically compromised children who cannot be vaccinated.

Most recent data from 2019-2020 shows over 8,00 children across all grade levels claimed religious exemption, which is up from 7,700 in 2018-2019

The bill does not force children to be immunized, but bars unvaccinated children who don’t qualify for medical exemption from enrolling in school. As the bill stands now, it allows children in 7th grade and higher to continue refusing mandatory vaccines, but anyone grade 6 and below would no longer be eligible.

Legislators say there’s a possibility for an amendment in the bill to allow all students currently enrolled to keep claiming the exemption, which means only new children entering school would need to abide by these guidelines.

If the bill succeeds, the exemption would be removed starting September 1, 2022, meaning families could continue claiming it during the 2021-2022 school year.

