Relying on rain, Bloomfield family farm is fighting the heat

Wade’s Farm relies solely on the skies to water their crops, they have no irrigation systems in their cornfields.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Wade’s Farm has been around since 1915 so they know all about perseverance.

The popular stop off Simsbury Road in Bloomfield is selling plenty of tomatoes and corn this summer but the hot, dry stretch of weather that has hit the state has made things challenging.

“We need rain, about a three-day rain, that would give us some help,” said longtime owner, Ronnie Wade.

As shoppers stopped by the roadside stand and market to fill up on corn, and other summer vegetables, Yvonne Gower, who has worked at Wade’s for the past three years said, “we do need rain, everything is getting very dry.”

Gowers added, “the tomatoes are doing well, the corn is still hanging in but rain would definitely be a blessing.”