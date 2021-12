Remains of Connecticut US soldier killed in Korean War identified

Benjamin Bazzell, from Seymour, was among more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines killed during fighting near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was only 18.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The military says it has identified the remains of a U.S. Army corporal from Connecticut who went missing in action in 1950 during the Korean War.

Benjamin Bazzell, from Seymour, was among more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines killed during fighting near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was only 18.

North Korea turned over the remains of Bazzell and more than 70 other missing military personnel to the U.S. in 2018, after a meeting between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The military announced Tuesday that Bazzell's remains had been identified.

Bazzell's sister, Beverly Guliuzza, of Everett, Washington, says her brother will be buried at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.

