Police investigating remains found at Black Rock State Park

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Police are investigating female skeletal remains that were found at Black Rock State Park Saturday night.

State police told FOX61 around 8:00 pm, Watertown Police called in the Western District Major Crime Squad to investigate human remains that were discovered.

An autopsy is being conducted while the major crime unit looks into the incident. State police were unable to provide any additional information including how the remains were found.